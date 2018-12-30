Little JoyFormed 2007
Little Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68a0067a-7a3a-43d3-bd91-391ea7600d8c
Little Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Joy is a Brazilian/American rock supergroup formed in 2007 by Los Hermanos singer/guitarist Rodrigo Amarante, The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, and Binki Shapiro.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Joy Tracks
Sort by
How To Hang A Warhol
Little Joy
How To Hang A Warhol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How To Hang A Warhol
Last played on
The Next Time Around
Little Joy
The Next Time Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Next Time Around
Last played on
Don't Watch Me Dancing
Little Joy
Don't Watch Me Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Watch Me Dancing
Last played on
Unattainable
Little Joy
Unattainable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unattainable
Last played on
Keep Me In Mind
Little Joy
Keep Me In Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Me In Mind
Last played on
No one's better sake
Little Joy
No one's better sake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No one's better sake
Last played on
Playlists featuring Little Joy
Little Joy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist