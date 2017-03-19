Teófilo ChantreBorn 1964
Teófilo Chantre
1964
Teófilo Chantre Biography (Wikipedia)
Teófilo Chantre (born 1964) is a Cape Verdean musician, first noted for his decades long collaboration with singer Cesaría Évora, and later for his own recordings.
Teófilo Chantre Tracks
Bondade E Maldade
Cesária Évora
Bondade E Maldade
Bondade E Maldade
Alem Disso
Teófilo Chantre
Alem Disso
Alem Disso
Mar Azul
Teófilo Chantre
Mar Azul
Mar Azul
Tu Verrais
Teófilo Chantre
Tu Verrais
Tu Verrais
Gongon (4:04)
Teófilo Chantre
Gongon (4:04)
Gongon (4:04)
