Paul Lovens
1949-06-06
Paul Lovens Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Lovens (born in Aachen, Germany, 6 June 1949) is a musician. He plays drums, percussion, singing saw, and cymbals. He has performed with the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra and Berlin Contemporary Jazz Orchestra.
In the early 1970s he was part of a trio with pianist Alexander von Schlippenbach. Since then he has worked with Cecil Taylor, Harri Sjöström, Günther Christmann, Eugene Chadbourne, Peter Brötzmann, Teppo Hauta-Aho, Mats Gustafsson, Thomas Lehn, Phil Wachsmann, and Joëlle Léandre. He also played with Florian Schneider and Ebehard Kranemann in an early incarnation of Kraftwerk. Lovens has run the record label Po Torch with Paul Lytton since 1976.
