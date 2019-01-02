Alison StephensMandolinist. Born 1 March 1970. Died 10 October 2010
Alison Stephens
1970-03-01
Alison Stephens Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Stephens (1 March 1970 – 10 October 2010) was an English classical mandolin player and film musician.
Alison Stephens Tracks
Sousta
Dimitris Fampas, Craig Ogden & Alison Stephens
Mandolin Concerto in G major, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Mandolin Concerto, Op 73 (1st mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Sonatina for mandolin and piano in C major, WoO 44
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto in G major s28, Op.73 for mandolin and orchestra
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Sonatine in C minor for mandolin and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mandolin Concerto in G major, S 28
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
