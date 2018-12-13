Warm Drag
Warm Drag Tracks
The Wanderer
Cave Crawl
Parasite Wreckage Dub
Someplace I Shouldn't Be
Upcoming Events
22
Jan
2019
Warm Drag, Fruit Tones
Night People, Manchester, UK
23
Jan
2019
Warm Drag
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
24
Jan
2019
Warm Drag
Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
25
Jan
2019
Warm Drag, All We Are, Eugene McGuinness, Fenster, Michael Rother, Hey Colossus, Meatraffle, The Messthetics, KURU, Throw Down Bones, The Gluts, DEWEY, Purple Heart Parade, Black Doldrums, Pill (NYC), Squid (UK), Black Country, New Road and N0V3L
Unknown venue, London, UK
25
Jan
2019
Warm Drag
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
