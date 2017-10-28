François TusquesBorn 27 January 1938
François Tusques
1938-01-27
François Tusques Biography (Wikipedia)
François Tusques (born January 27, 1938, Paris) is a French jazz pianist. Tusques played a significant role in the emergence of a community of free jazz musicians in France.
François Tusques Tracks
Indes
Last played on
La Reine Des Vampires Theme Take 4
Last played on
François Tusques Links
