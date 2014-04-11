Jabberwocky sometimes stylized as JBBRWCK is a French electropop band. It was formed in 2013 by three young French producers, Camille Camara, Simon Pasquer, and Emmanuel Bretou, still studying medicine and all originating from Poitiers, France. They became famous[according to whom?] with the single "Photomaton" featuring the vocals of Elodie Wildstars.[citation needed] The single and the music video were produced by the music collective Pain Surprises.[citation needed]