Public Image LtdFormed 1978
Public Image Ltd Biography (Wikipedia)
Public Image Ltd (abbreviated as PiL) are an English post-punk band formed by singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten), guitarist Keith Levene, bassist Jah Wobble, and drummer Jim Walker. The group's personnel has changed frequently over the years; Lydon has been the sole constant member.
Following his departure from the Sex Pistols in January 1978, Lydon was eager to pursue a more experimental "anti-rock" project and formed PiL. That year PIL released their debut First Issue (1978), creating an abrasive, bass-heavy sound that drew on dub, noise, progressive rock and disco. PIL's second album Metal Box (1979) pushed their sound further into the avant-garde, and is often regarded as one of the most important albums of the post-punk era.
By 1984, both Levene and Wobble had departed and the group was effectively a solo vehicle for Lydon, who moved toward a more accessible sound with the commercially successful album This Is What You Want... This Is What You Get (1984) and Album (1986). After a late 1990s hiatus, Lydon reformed the group in 2009 and has released several further albums, most recently What the World Needs Now... (2015).
Public Image Ltd Tracks
Sort by
Public Image
(This Is Not A) Love Song
Death Disco
Rise
Careering
Low Life
Flowers of Romance
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Public Image Ltd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Why did Todd Rundgren make Colin Newman cry?
-
The Pop Group: How To Make Music That Matters
-
Music in Leeds - Volume 2
-
'I had a dream' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire explain the origins of the iconic Pink Flag
-
Mark Stewart of The Pop Group speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Wire in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Mark Stewart: Why Get The Band Back Together?
-
The Pop Group speak to Stuart
-
Wire catch up with Marc Riley
-
Colin Newman and Graham Lewis of Wire join Radcliffe and Maconie