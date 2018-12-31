Gupz SehraPunjabi singer and actor. Born 20 September 1988
Gupz Sehra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68923b2d-2c56-477b-843a-adbb29967233
Gupz Sehra Biography (Wikipedia)
Gupz Sehra is a Punjabi singer and music director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gupz Sehra Tracks
Sort by
Label Black
Gupz Sehra
Label Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Label Black
Last played on
Bindrakhia Tribute
Gupz Sehra
Bindrakhia Tribute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bindrakhia Tribute
Last played on
Hi Fi
Gupz Sehra
Hi Fi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Fi
Performer
Last played on
3 Peg Label Black
Gupz Sehra
3 Peg Label Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05snxxr.jpglink
3 Peg Label Black
Last played on
Jutti Jimmy Choo
Gupz Sehra
Jutti Jimmy Choo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jutti Jimmy Choo
Last played on
Back to artist