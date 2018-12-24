Bruce Guthro (born Bruce Gouthro on August 31, 1961) is a Canadian singer/songwriter, from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. Guthro has recorded as a solo artist, and in 1998 joined the Scottish celtic rock band Runrig, whilst still pursuing his solo career. Guthro has received several ECMAs (East Coast Music Awards), and hosted and conceptualized the Canadian TV show Songwriters Circle, on which guests included Jim Cuddy, Colin James, and Alan Doyle (of the Canadian band Great Big Sea).

Guthro is also the father of musicians Dylan Guthro and Jodi Guthro. Bruce co-produced Dylan's award-winning 2012 debut album All That's True with Dave Gunning and co-wrote five of the album's songs.

He resides in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.