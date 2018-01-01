Alphons CzibulkaBorn 14 May 1842. Died 27 October 1894
Alphons Czibulka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1842-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68909ad3-fc4f-4e5c-a232-f74ec3a20e86
Alphons Czibulka Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphons Czibulka, Alfons Czibulka, or Czibulka Alfonz (14 May 1842 – 27 October 1894) was an Austro-Hungarian military bandmaster, composer, pianist, and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alphons Czibulka Tracks
Sort by
Stephanie-Gavotte, op. 312
Alphons Czibulka
Stephanie-Gavotte, op. 312
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww7gv.jpglink
Stephanie-Gavotte, op. 312
Last played on
Alphons Czibulka Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist