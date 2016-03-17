Sans PressionFormed 1997
Sans Pression is a Québécois hip hop duo composed of Kamenga Mbikay, who performs under the name SP, and Ti-Kid aka Kamokain. Sans Pression later became the solo project of SP.
L'étage Souterrain (feat. Yvon Krevé)
