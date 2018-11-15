Karl Blau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05h7f75.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/688d2d9d-8f49-4187-b558-2c961c699ab1
Karl Blau Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Blau is an American indie rock and folk musician based in Anacortes, Washington, United States, and a member of the Knw-Yr-Own/K Records collective. His music is eclectic, incorporating elements of folk, dub, R&B, bossa nova, grunge, hip hop, drone and worldbeat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Blau Tracks
Sort by
Tha' Ole Moon Smile
Karl Blau
Tha' Ole Moon Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Tha' Ole Moon Smile
Last played on
If I Needed You
Karl Blau
If I Needed You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
If I Needed You
Last played on
That Alice
Karl Blau
That Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
That Alice
Last played on
Poor The War Away
Karl Blau
Poor The War Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Poor The War Away
Last played on
Where Ya Goin' Papa?
Karl Blau
Where Ya Goin' Papa?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Where Ya Goin' Papa?
Slow Children
Karl Blau
Slow Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Slow Children
Blue As My Name
Karl Blau
Blue As My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Blue As My Name
Valley Of Sadness
Karl Blau
Valley Of Sadness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Valley Of Sadness
Last played on
That's How I Got To Memphis
Karl Blau
That's How I Got To Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042y90h.jpglink
That's How I Got To Memphis
Last played on
Dub The War Away
Karl Blau
Dub The War Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Dub The War Away
Last played on
Dreaming My Dreams
Karl Blau
Dreaming My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Dreaming My Dreams
Last played on
Six White Horses
Karl Blau
Six White Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042y90h.jpglink
Six White Horses
Last played on
Memphis (Live In Session)
Karl Blau
Memphis (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0473m0b.jpglink
Memphis (Live In Session)
Last played on
Homecoming
Karl Blau
Homecoming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Homecoming
Last played on
No Regrets
Karl Blau
No Regrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
No Regrets
Last played on
Let The World Go By
Karl Blau
Let The World Go By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h7f8x.jpglink
Let The World Go By
Last played on
Karl Blau Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist