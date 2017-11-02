Aaron Sperske
Aaron Sperske is an American drummer, who has played in several bands, including Beachwood Sparks, Father John Misty, Lilys, The Miracle Workers, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, The Chapin Sisters, and The Pernice Brothers. He also played drums on the Elliott Smith song "Coast to Coast" which was featured on the From a Basement on the Hill album. Most recently he has recorded drums for Tobias Jesso Jr. album "Goon" and started The Skiffle Players with Cass McCombs. "Skifflin" a full length L.P. was released in 2016.
