Christian BorleBorn 1973
Christian Borle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68840364-a295-4411-a504-73e20da1007c
Christian Borle Tracks
Sort by
His Name Is Lancelot
Hank Azaria
His Name Is Lancelot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His Name Is Lancelot
Last played on
Will Power
Will Power
Performer
Last played on
Will Power
Will Power
Performer
Last played on
Hard To Be The Bard
Christian Borle
Hard To Be The Bard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will Power
Will Power
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christian Borle
Christian Borle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist