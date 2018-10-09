MirwaisBorn 23 October 1960
Mirwais Ahmadzaï (born 23 October 1960), commonly known by his stage name Mirwais, is a French record producer and songwriter. He was born in Switzerland to an Afghan father and an Italian mother. He is a leader in the French style of progressive electronic dance music and progressive electronica. A former member of the defunct 1980s group Taxi Girl, he was re-discovered by Madonna in the late 1990s, when he submitted a demo to her then record label, Maverick Records.
Disco Science
Mirwais
Disco Science
Disco Science
Naive Song
Mirwais
Naive Song
Naive Song
Miss You (The Thin White Duke Remix)
Mirwais
Miss You (The Thin White Duke Remix)
Miss You (The Thin White Duke Remix)
