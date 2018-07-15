Sleep On ItFormed 2012
Sleep On It
2012
Sleep On It Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleep On It is an American pop punk band based in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Zech Pluister, lead guitarist and backing vocalist TJ Horansky, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Jake Marquis, bass guitarist AJ Khah, and drummer Luka Fischman. As of November 2017, they have released 1 studio album and 3 EPs.
Sleep On It Tracks
A New Way Home
See You Around
Unspoken
