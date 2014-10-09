Amba Shepherd
Amba Shepherd Biography (Wikipedia)
Amber Louise Shepherd, better known by her stage name Amba Shepherd is an Australian singer and songwriter, best known for her collaborations with the Dutch music producer, Hardwell. Amba Shepherd was named "The most relevant guest vocalist in EDM" by Elektro Mag June 2013 and "The number one voice on today's dance floor" by DMC World. Her collaboration with Hardwell on the track "Apollo" held the number one position on the Beatport Top 100.
Shepherd comes from a musical family in Sydney.
Amba Shepherd Tracks
Apollo (feat. Amba Shepherd)
Hardwell
Apollo (feat. Amba Shepherd)
Apollo (feat. Amba Shepherd)
Real Life
TST
Real Life
Real Life
Who We Are See The Down (Nickyra Mashup)
DVLM, Shermanology, Amba Shepherd, Afrojack, NERVO & Dyro
Who We Are See The Down (Nickyra Mashup)
Who We Are See The Down (Nickyra Mashup)
Performer
