José Fontes RochaFado musician, accompanist and composer. Born 20 September 1926. Died 15 August 2011
José Fontes Rocha
1926-09-20
José Fontes Rocha Biography (Wikipedia)
José Fontes Rocha (Ramalde, 20 September 1926 – 15 August 2011) was a Portuguese fadista and instrumentalist. For many years he was accompanist to Amalia Rodrigues.
José Fontes Rocha Tracks
