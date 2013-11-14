Stanley AdamsUS lyricist & songwriter. Born 14 August 1907. Died 27 January 1994
Stanley Adams
1907-08-14
Stanley Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Adams (August 14, 1907 – January 27, 1994) was an American lyricist and songwriter. He wrote the English lyrics for the song "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" (song written by the Mexican composer María Grever in 1934) and the English lyrics for "La Cucaracha." Adams was the president of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) between 1953 and 1956, and again from 1959 until 1980.
