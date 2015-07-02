Roy C. BennettUS songwriter. Born 12 August 1918. Died 2 July 2015
Roy C. Bennett
1918-08-12
Roy C. Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy C. Bennett (August 12, 1918 – July 2, 2015) was an American songwriter known for the songs he wrote with Sid Tepper, which spawned several hits for Elvis Presley. Between 1945 and 1970, Tepper and Bennett published over 300 songs.
