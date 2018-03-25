Richard GendallUk folk musician
Richard Gendall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/686a023f-4298-4008-8f17-850f095096e2
Richard Gendall Tracks
Sort by
Bring The Boat
Brenda Wootton
Bring The Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring The Boat
Last played on
Onen, Deu, Try
Brenda Wootton
Onen, Deu, Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Onen, Deu, Try
Last played on
Back to artist