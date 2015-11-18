Hurricane ChrisUS rapper Christopher Dooley, Jr.. Born 7 March 1989
1989-03-07
Christopher Dooley, Jr, known professionally as Hurricane Chris, is an American rapper from Shreveport, Louisiana. He was well known for his commercial debut single, "A Bay Bay"; as well as his debut studio album, 51/50 Ratchet (2006).
Sections (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Sections (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Sections (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
A Bay Bay
A Bay Bay
A Bay Bay
Ratchet
Ratchet
Ratchet
