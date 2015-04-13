oOoOO (pronounced "oh") is a witch house/chillwave project created by Christopher Dexter Greenspan, currently based in San Francisco. Along with White Ring and Salem, oOoOO is often recognized as a pioneer of the Witch house sound. oOoOO's debut release was on Houston-based Disaro Records in January 2010, where he released a six-track CD-R encompassing his then-released work. The CD-R was limited to 100 copies, each with different artwork made by Greenspan himself. In the spring of 2010, tracks "No Shore" and "Cold" were also contributed for a 4-artist compilation cassette on Bathetic Records. oOoOO also contributed the track "Seaww" to a 7" split single with White Ring on Sweden's Emotion Records. oOoOO also contributed a remix of the Lindsay Lohan song "I Live For The Day" to the Lindsay Lohan tribute mixtape Let Me Shine for You, which was released on Tri Angle Records in 2010. His debut EP was released on 12" vinyl on Tri Angle Records in October 2010, and Tri Angle has confirmed future plans for an album. oOoOO's second EP Our Loving is Hurting Us was released on April 10, 2012 via Tri Angle. oOoOO's debut LP, Without Your Love, was released on June 24, 2013 via Nihjgt Feelings - a new label based in Turkey, co-founded by Dexter himself.