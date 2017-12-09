Wayne CochranBorn 10 May 1939. Died 21 November 2017
Wayne Cochran
1939-05-10
Wayne Cochran Biography (Wikipedia)
Talvin Wayne Cochran (May 10, 1939 – November 21, 2017) was an American soul singer, known for his outlandish outfits and white pompadour hairstyle. He was sometimes referred to as The White Knight of Soul. Cochran is best known today for writing the song "Last Kiss", which he performed with the C.C. Riders.
Some-a Your Sweet Love
Wayne Cochran
Some-a Your Sweet Love
Goin' Back To Miami
Wayne Cochran
Goin' Back To Miami
Goin' Back To Miami
Hard To Handle
Wayne Cochran
Hard To Handle
Hard To Handle
I'm In Trouble
Wayne Cochran
I'm In Trouble
I'm In Trouble
Monkey Monkey (You Do It Like This)
Wayne Cochran
Monkey Monkey (You Do It Like This)
Monkey Monkey (You Do It Like This)
No Rest For The Wicked
Wayne Cochran
No Rest For The Wicked
No Rest For The Wicked
Sittin' In A World Of Snow
Wayne Cochran
Sittin' In A World Of Snow
Sittin' In A World Of Snow
Somebody's Been Cutting In On My Groove
Wayne Cochran
Somebody's Been Cutting In On My Groove
Somebody's Been Cutting In On My Groove
Do You Like The Sound Of The Music?
Wayne Cochran
Do You Like The Sound Of The Music?
Do You Like The Sound Of The Music?
