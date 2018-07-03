Cosmo’s Midnight
Cosmo's Midnight
Cosmo's Midnight Biography
Cosmo's Midnight are an Australian electronic music duo formed by twin brothers, Cosmo and Patrick Liney in 2012. Their debut studio album, What Comes Next (mid-2018), reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Cosmo's Midnight Tracks
Talk To Me
Get To Know
Walk With Me
Lowkey (feat. Buddy & Jay Prince)
Last played on
History (Herzeloyde Remix)
Last played on
History
Last played on
Walk With Me (KOA Remix) (feat. KUČKA)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Falling Out (feat. Lido)
Last played on
Superstar (Cosmos Midnight x Lido Remix)
Last played on
Walk With Me (feat. KUČKA)
Last played on
Say My Name (Cosmo's Midnight Bootleg)
Last played on
Trapperkeeper (EMC Mix)
Last played on
The Dofflin (Wave Racer Remix)
Last played on
Moshi
Last played on
