Wells Cathedral Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0344ss6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6862aa60-8701-4cb1-8122-54fbe4c74422
Wells Cathedral Choir Performances & Interviews
- Mahler: Symphonies of Songs - Episode 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sjh4f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sjh4f.jpg2014-05-07T12:24:00.000ZStephen Johnson examines the echoes of Mahler's songs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yn4ws
Mahler: Symphonies of Songs - Episode 2
Wells Cathedral Choir Tracks
Sort by
Daisies Are Our Silver
Wells Cathedral Choir
Daisies Are Our Silver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Daisies Are Our Silver
Last played on
The voice of the angel Gabriel
Philip Ledger
The voice of the angel Gabriel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
The voice of the angel Gabriel
Last played on
I Vow To Thee My Country
Wells Cathedral Choir
I Vow To Thee My Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
I Vow To Thee My Country
Last played on
Crossing The Bar
Wells Cathedral Choir
Crossing The Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Crossing The Bar
Last played on
O Jesus. I Have Promised
Wells Cathedral Choir
O Jesus. I Have Promised
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
O Jesus. I Have Promised
Last played on
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
Herbert Howells
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
Last played on
Father Hear The Prayer We Offer
Wells Cathedral Choir
Father Hear The Prayer We Offer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Father Hear The Prayer We Offer
Last played on
The Star-Song
Jonathan Dove
The Star-Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
The Star-Song
Last played on
Lovely tear of lovely eye (Salisbury Motets)
Bob Chilcott
Lovely tear of lovely eye (Salisbury Motets)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Lovely tear of lovely eye (Salisbury Motets)
Last played on
When Morning Gilds The Skies
Wells Cathedral Choir
When Morning Gilds The Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
When Morning Gilds The Skies
Last played on
Glorious Things Of Thee Are Spoken
Wells Cathedral Choir
Glorious Things Of Thee Are Spoken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Glorious Things Of Thee Are Spoken
Last played on
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Wells Cathedral Choir
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Last played on
Thy Hand, O God, Has Guided
Wells Cathedral Choir
Thy Hand, O God, Has Guided
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Thy Hand, O God, Has Guided
Last played on
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Wells Cathedral Choir
The Lord Is My Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Last played on
In beauty may I walk
Jonathan Dove
In beauty may I walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
In beauty may I walk
Last played on
Brightest and Best
Wells Cathedral Choir
Brightest and Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Brightest and Best
Last played on
The Holly And The Ivy
Wells Cathedral Choir
The Holly And The Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
The Holly And The Ivy
Last played on
When I Needed A Neighbour
Wells Cathedral Choir
When I Needed A Neighbour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
When I Needed A Neighbour
Last played on
He Who Would Valiant Be
Rupert Gough
He Who Would Valiant Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Who Would Valiant Be
Last played on
For The Fruits Of His Creation
Wells Cathedral Choir
For The Fruits Of His Creation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
For The Fruits Of His Creation
Last played on
Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord
Wells Cathedral Choir
Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord
Last played on
The Lord is my shepherd (Psalm 23)
Wells Cathedral Choir
The Lord is my shepherd (Psalm 23)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
The Lord is my shepherd (Psalm 23)
Last played on
Ave verum corpus
William Mathias
Ave verum corpus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Ave verum corpus
Conductor
Last played on
Magnificat and nunc dimittis Op.53
William Mathias
Magnificat and nunc dimittis Op.53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Magnificat and nunc dimittis Op.53
Conductor
Last played on
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Wells Cathedral Choir
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Last played on
God Is Love, His The Care
Wells Cathedral Choir
God Is Love, His The Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
God Is Love, His The Care
Last played on
All My Hope On God Is Founded
Wells Cathedral Choir
All My Hope On God Is Founded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
All My Hope On God Is Founded
Last played on
All Glory, Laud And Honour
Wells Cathedral Choir
All Glory, Laud And Honour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
All Glory, Laud And Honour
Last played on
Corpus Christi Carol
Judith Bingham
Corpus Christi Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Corpus Christi Carol
Last played on
Star Carol
Wells Cathedral Choir
Star Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Star Carol
Last played on
Lift up your head o ye gates, Op.44'2 for chorus and organ
William Mathias
Lift up your head o ye gates, Op.44'2 for chorus and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Lift up your head o ye gates, Op.44'2 for chorus and organ
Conductor
Last played on
I am the Day, for unaccompanied SATB chorus
Jonathan Dove
I am the Day, for unaccompanied SATB chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
I am the Day, for unaccompanied SATB chorus
Conductor
Last played on
Let the People Praise Thee, O Lord
William Mathias
Let the People Praise Thee, O Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Let the People Praise Thee, O Lord
Conductor
Last played on
Ave Maria
Stanislaw Moryto & Wells Cathedral Choir
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Ave Maria
Composer
Last played on
They are all gone into the world of light
John Tavener
They are all gone into the world of light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
They are all gone into the world of light
Last played on
Wellcome, all wonders in one sight
Jonathan Dove
Wellcome, all wonders in one sight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Wellcome, all wonders in one sight
Last played on
Lord of all hopefulness
Wells Cathedral Choir
Lord of all hopefulness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344ss6.jpglink
Lord of all hopefulness
Last played on
Wells Cathedral Choir Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist