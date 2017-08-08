Liam BradleyBorn 1943
1943
Liam Bradley Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Bradley (born 1943 in Melbourne) is an Australian musician and composer.
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Arty McGlynn
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-12T09:36:35
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
