Colder
1974
Colder Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Nguyen Tan (born 1974), known for his dance music as Colder, is a French dance musician, graphic designer who also is a DJ and remixer who remains actively involved in dance music and other projects.
Colder's sound is rooted in the post-punk and post-disco of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Colder is also influenced by dub and krautrock.
Colder Tracks
Crazy Love
All Along The Way
To The Music
Another Year
Your Kind (Left Hand Path Deconstruction Remix)
Turn Your Back
Tonight
