2002
Youthmovies Biography (Wikipedia)
Youthmovies (previously known as YMSS or Youthmovie Soundtrack Strategies) were an English rock quintet active from 2002 to 2010. They comprised Andrew Mears (guitar and vocals), Al English (guitar), Graeme Murray (drums), Stephen Hammond (bass) and Sam Scott (brass and keys).
Ores
Ores
Ores
Polyp
Polyp
Polyp
Cannulae
Cannulae
Cannulae
