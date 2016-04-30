International Pony is a band from Hamburg, Germany. It was formed in 1998 by Stefan Kozalla also known as DJ Koze, Daniel Sommer also known as Cosmic DJ, and by Carsten Meyer well known as Erobique. International Pony have released the albums We love Music (2002), Bass is Boss (2004) and Mit Dir Sind Wir Vier (2006).

Their combination of funk and electro led them to various remixing gigs.

DJ Koze and Cosmic DJ both were members of Fischmob band before forming the new band International Pony.