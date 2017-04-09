Mary Plazas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/685ceeb5-bf13-49a3-8044-e0bd8bb0251f
Mary Plazas Tracks
Sort by
I bought this suitcase in New York
Jonathan Dove
I bought this suitcase in New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
I bought this suitcase in New York
Author
Last played on
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Flower Duet (Lakmé)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e259rz
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-20T10:14:06
20
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist