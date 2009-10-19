Kristinia Jamie DeBarge (born March 8, 1990) is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actress. DeBarge first appeared on national television in 2003 as a contestant on the American Idol spin-off, American Juniors. In 2009, DeBarge signed a contract with the Island Records department Sodapop, releasing her debut album, Exposed, in July of the same year. The first single, "Goodbye", reached the top 20 in the music charts US and Canada.