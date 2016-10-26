Harold FarbermanBorn 2 November 1929. Died 24 November 2018
Harold Farberman
1929-11-02
Harold Farberman Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Farberman (November 2, 1929 – November 24, 2018) was an American conductor, composer and percussionist.
Harold Farberman Tracks
Symphony Ino 25 in G major
Michael Haydn
Symphony Ino 25 in G major
Symphony Ino 25 in G major
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-04T09:47:55
4
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Harold Farberman Links
