Don and Juan were an R&B vocal duo from Long Beach, NY, consisting of Roland "Don" Trone (July 2, 1936 - May 1982) and Claude "Juan" (aka "Sonny") Johnson (November 24, 1934 - October 31, 2002). Johnson had previously sung with a doo-wop group called the Genies, who reached #71 on the Billboard pop charts in 1959 with "Who's That Knockin'" on the Shad label. Johnson had also co-written "Who's the Knockin'". (Contrary to doo-wop lore, Trone was never with the Genies.) Their two hits were "What's Your Name", and a lesser hit, "Magic Wand".

Don & Juan's sole top 40 hit was "What's Your Name" on Big Top Records, which climbed to #7 on the Billboard pop charts in 1962.

After the passing of Roland Trone in May 1982 at age 45, Claude Johnson continued performing with different partners, including Alexander "Buddy" Faison of the Genies, in the early 90s.

Claude Johnson died on October 31, 2002, at age 67.

Their hit "What's Your Name" was featured on the soundtrack of It Came from Hollywood in 1982. It is considered one of the signature classics of the doo-wop vocal style. This song was recently nominated to the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame. "What's Your Name" was also mentioned in the film Flipped by fictional characters portraying "Don and Juan". In the 1998 film Slam, there is a brief scene where two police officers are driving while arguing over the lyrics to "What's Your Name".