Jodie MarieWelsh singer-songwriter
Jodie Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4y6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/685a0634-6935-4173-88ce-ed434cf48c4e
Jodie Marie Biography (Wikipedia)
Jodie Marie Warlow (born 12 June 1991) is a Welsh singer-songwriter better known by her stage name, Jodie Marie. She was signed to Decca Records in 2010. Jodie Marie's 2012 debut album Mountain Echo has been described by The Guardian as 'velvety and bittersweet' and The Independent as 'having a light-blues and jazz-folk-edge recalling late-1960s singer-songwriters such as Carole King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jodie Marie Tracks
Sort by
Noswyl Nadolig
Jodie Marie
Noswyl Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y6.jpglink
Noswyl Nadolig
Last played on
Skies Are Falling
Jodie Marie
Skies Are Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y6.jpglink
Skies Are Falling
Last played on
I Got You
Jodie Marie
I Got You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwf3h.jpglink
I Got You
Last played on
ONLY ONE I'M THINKING OF
Jodie Marie
ONLY ONE I'M THINKING OF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l6kb2.jpglink
ONLY ONE I'M THINKING OF
Last played on
Noson Nadolig
Jodie Marie
Noson Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y6.jpglink
Noson Nadolig
Last played on
If We Try
Jodie Marie
If We Try
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4y6.jpglink
If We Try
Last played on
Jodie Marie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist