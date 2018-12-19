Jodie Marie Warlow (born 12 June 1991) is a Welsh singer-songwriter better known by her stage name, Jodie Marie. She was signed to Decca Records in 2010. Jodie Marie's 2012 debut album Mountain Echo has been described by The Guardian as 'velvety and bittersweet' and The Independent as 'having a light-blues and jazz-folk-edge recalling late-1960s singer-songwriters such as Carole King.