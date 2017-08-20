Lee DixonBorn 22 January 1914. Died 8 January 1953
Lee Dixon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6859be7a-3364-41fe-a316-5daaa3b362e6
Lee Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Dixon (January 22, 1914 – January 8, 1953) was an actor in 1930s and 1940s. He appeared in Hollywood musicals and other films, as well as on the Broadway stage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Dixon Tracks
Sort by
Kansas City
Male chorus & Lee Dixon
Kansas City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kansas City
Performer
Last played on
Kansas City
Lee Dixon
Kansas City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kansas City
Last played on
Lee Dixon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist