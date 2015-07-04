Steve SlagleBorn 18 September 1952
Steve Slagle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/68577c8c-d652-4166-a1ba-ff393662686f
Steve Slagle Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Slagle is an American jazz saxophonist, flautist, and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Slagle Tracks
Sort by
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxm.jpglink
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Last played on
Steve Slagle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist