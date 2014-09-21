Camu TaoBorn 6 June 1977. Died 25 May 2008
Camu Tao
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6853dbaf-ec67-4adc-8575-57ebbd6c693c
Camu Tao Biography (Wikipedia)
Tero Smith (June 26, 1977 – May 25, 2008), better known by his stage name Camu Tao, was an American rapper and producer who was signed to the Definitive Jux label. He was a member of several groups: S.A. Smash (with Metro), the underground hip hop supergroup The Weathermen, Central Services (with El-P), and the music collective Cardboard City.
He was also part of Columbus, Ohio's MHz crew with Copywrite, RJD2, Jakki da Motamouth and Tage Future. Partnering with Cage to form Nighthawks, the two crafted an album during a single three-day creative session. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2006, and died after a two year fight at the age of thirty.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Camu Tao Tracks
Sort by
Hold The Floor
Camu Tao
Hold The Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold The Floor
Last played on
Camu Tao Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist