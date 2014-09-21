Tero Smith (June 26, 1977 – May 25, 2008), better known by his stage name Camu Tao, was an American rapper and producer who was signed to the Definitive Jux label. He was a member of several groups: S.A. Smash (with Metro), the underground hip hop supergroup The Weathermen, Central Services (with El-P), and the music collective Cardboard City.

He was also part of Columbus, Ohio's MHz crew with Copywrite, RJD2, Jakki da Motamouth and Tage Future. Partnering with Cage to form Nighthawks, the two crafted an album during a single three-day creative session. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2006, and died after a two year fight at the age of thirty.