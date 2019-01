Kirk Dewayne Franklin (born January 26, 1970) is an American gospel musician, singer, songwriter, choir director, and author. He is known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God's Property and One Nation Crew (1NC), and has won multiple awards, including twelve Grammy Awards. Variety dubbed Franklin as a "Reigning King of Urban Gospel".

