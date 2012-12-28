Shana MorrisonBorn 7 April 1970
Shana Morrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6848e68b-78fd-4699-9bfc-7167a932b2cb
Shana Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Shana Caledonia Morrison (born April 7, 1970) is an Irish-American singer-songwriter and the daughter of Northern Irish singer-songwriter, Van Morrison, and his ex-wife, Janet Rigsbee Minto.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shana Morrison Tracks
Sort by
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher
Shana Morrison
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am A Rose
Shana Morrison
I Am A Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am A Rose
God Must Love Me
Shana Morrison
God Must Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Must Love Me
He Won't Send Roses
Shana Morrison
He Won't Send Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Won't Send Roses
Roses
Shana Morrison
Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roses
Last played on
Joyride
Shana Morrison
Joyride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joyride
Last played on
Shana Morrison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist