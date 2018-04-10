Ayalah Deborah Bentovim (born 30 December 1971), better known by her stage name Sister Bliss, is an English keyboardist, record producer, DJ, composer and songwriter. In the studio she is best known for her work with Rollo Armstrong, particularly as part of Faithless. In 1996 she teamed up with Faithless bandmate Rollo to successfully remix Moby's recording of "That's When I Reach For My Revolver". Moby was so pleased they were asked to remix another song – "Honey".