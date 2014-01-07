Pintín CastellanosBorn 10 June 1905. Died 2 July 1983
Pintín Castellanos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6845c75d-8e4c-4b8f-94c2-fcb3b227f2be
Pintín Castellanos Tracks
Sort by
La Punalada - trad, arr. [with Flores] for ensemble (feat. Tango Siempre)
Pintín Castellanos
La Punalada - trad, arr. [with Flores] for ensemble (feat. Tango Siempre)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Punalada - trad, arr. [with Flores] for ensemble (feat. Tango Siempre)
Last played on
Back to artist