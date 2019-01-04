BlondeUK House production duo. Formed 4 November 2012
Blonde
2012-11-04
Blonde Biography (Wikipedia)
Blonde are an English deep house production duo from Bristol, consisting of Jacob Manson and Adam Englefield. They are signed to Parlophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
All Cried Out (feat. Alex Newell)
I Loved You (feat. Melissa Steel)
Nothing Like This
