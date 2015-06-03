Fabrizio Cassol (born June 8, 1964) is a Belgian saxophonist and the first user of the aulochrome (a double soprano saxophone).

He was born in Ougrée, Belgium. Between 1982 and 1985, he studied at the Liège conservatory and obtained a first prize for saxophone while majoring in chamber music. He graduated in improvisation and composition. Cassol began to tour with his first band (Trio Bravo, with Michel Massot and Michel Debrulle). In 1991, he travelled to the Central African forest with colleagues Stéphane Galland and Michel Hatzigeorgiou to encounter the Aka pygmies. On their return, the trio formed Aka Moon, which remains Cassol's main project. Besides, he has performed with musicians like Frederic Rzewski, Garrett List, William Sheller, Jacques Pelzer, Toots Thielemans, David Linx, Henri Pousseur, Kris Defoort and DJ Grazzhoppa, oumou Sangare, Doudou N'diaye Rose, Baba Sissoko, UK Sivaraman, ....

He has composed music for dance theatre. for Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's In Real Time and I Sais I, with Alain Platel (VSPRS, Pitié!, Coup de Choeurs], Comedie Française in Paris, Tj Stan, Luc Bondy and Philippe Boesmans. In 1995 he composed with Kris Defoort the album Variations On A Love Supreme. He won the Belgian Golden Django in 1998 as best French-speaking artist. Since September 10, 2001, he's using the aulochrome, a new instrument created by François Louis. He presented the instrument to the public in Paris in October 2002. He currently resides in Brussels and teaches at the Etterbeek music academy.