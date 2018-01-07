Dennis Farnon (born 13 August 1923) is a Canadian orchestra conductor and composer.

As with his brothers, Brian and Robert, Dennis Farnon's specialism is in light music and orchestral arrangements of well-known standards. Sometimes writing under the pseudonyms John Dennis, Farnon arranged music for a number of artists including, Harry Belafonte and Chet Atkins.

In February 1956 he joined RCA Records with which he composed music for over 10 episodes of the Mr Magoo cartoon shorts as well as George Shearing's Velvet Carpet (published in 1956). He also arranged the orchestral score for the 1958 version of the musical Gigi and composed the score for the 1966 Tony Curtis film Arrivederci, Baby!.

He met his Portuguese wife in London and moved to Portugal in early 1970s. He worked with singers like Fernando Tordo, Carlos do Carmo and Sérgio Borges.

On television, he composed the theme for the London Weekend Television production Bouquet of Barbed Wire (1976).

Farnon also composed a large number of library music themes, which more recently have appeared in The Ren and Stimpy Show and SpongeBob SquarePants.