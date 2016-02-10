Secos & MolhadosFormed 1971
Secos & Molhados
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6840dcbe-3aca-4057-8d16-4799c3730e3a
Secos & Molhados Biography (Wikipedia)
Secos & Molhados was an innovative Brazilian band formed in 1971 and best known for their first two studio albums that helped launch singer Ney Matogrosso's career. The other two members were João Ricardo, founder and main songwriter of the group, and Gerson Conrad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Secos & Molhados Tracks
Sort by
Amor
Secos & Molhados
Amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amor
Last played on
Secos & Molhados Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist