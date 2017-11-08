Warren CovingtonBorn 7 August 1921. Died 4 August 1999
1921-08-07
Warren Covington (August 7, 1921 – August 24, 1999) was an American big band trombonist. He was active as a session musician, arranger, and bandleader throughout his career.
