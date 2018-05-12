Fabrizio Mobrici (born 9 April 1975), known by his stage name Fabrizio Moro, is an Italian singer-songwriter and television presenter. He released his debut album in 2000 and he achieved commercial success in 2007, after winning the Newcomers' Section of the Sanremo Music Festival with his entry "Pensa". The song became a number-one hit in Italy, while the album with the same title was certified gold by the Italian Music Industry Federation.

As of 2015, he has released six studio albums, an extended play and a live album. In 2011, Moro also presented the docu-reality Sbarre, broadcast by Rai 2. He also wrote songs for other artists, including pop rock band Stadio and pop singer Noemi.

In a duet with Ermal Meta, he won the Sanremo Music Festival 2018 with the song "Non mi avete fatto niente", and represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, reaching 5th place overall.