M G Sreekumar (born 25 May 1958) is a two-time National Award-winning Indian playback singer and music director who works in Malayalam cinema. Sreekumar has sung in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. He is the youngest brother of music director M. G. Radhakrishnan and singer K. Omanakutty. He owns a music company named KMG Musics and also sareegama school of music in poojappura, Trivandrum.